The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday rejected National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) plea for a change of bench hearing Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Shehbaz Sharif’s bail petitions.

READ MORE: Taliban to meet Imran Khan, US envoy on Feb 18

LHC Chief Justice Sardar Mehmood Shamim Khan heard NAB’s plea. The LHC chief justice first reserved the decision and then later while announcing a short verdict rejected NAB’s plea.

In its plea, the accountability bureau had stated, “A two-judge bench headed by Justice Malik Shehaz is hearing Shehbaz’s petitions and they should be transferred to a bench headed by Justice Ali Baqar Najfi.”

NAB had said that a bench headed by Justice Ali Baqar Najfi has rejected the bail petitions of the co-accused. 

On October 6, NAB had arrested the PML-N president in the Ashiana Iqbal Housing Scheme case and he is currently in jail on remand. 