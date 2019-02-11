The United States will increase its presence in Central Europe through new cultural, economic and security initiatives, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said during a press conference with Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto on Monday.
"I’m announcing new initiatives that will strengthen the US presence in Central Europe," Pompeo said. "We are increasing the support for people-to-people ties, events
Pompeo said the United States’ absence in the region was "unacceptable" and claimed that the country’s rivals, particularly Russia and China, have stepped in to fill the vacuum.
"Today, we are reconfirming our determination for positive influence in the region. We do so through
Pompeo noted Washington’s opposition to the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project, saying that the issue is not about simply selling gas, but it is a matter of national security.
"This is about assisting countries throughout Europe and having alternative sources and not being dependent on Russia for their natural gas," Pompeo said.
The Nord Stream 2 project envisages the construction of two gas pipelines that will run from Russia to a hub in Germany while entirely bypassing Ukraine. The project is a joint venture of the Russian energy giant Gazprom with France’s Engie, Austria’s OMV AG, Germany’s