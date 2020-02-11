ABBOTTABAD - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Food Qalandar Khan Lodhi on Monday said the Clean and Green Pakistan was the top priority of the current government in order to make Pakistan an environment-friendly country.
He said this while distributing of free saplings of different species under 10 billion tress afforestation projects (10-BTAP). Lodhi advised people to take part in the BTAP actively and plant maximum trees to benefit the nation.
On the occasion, the minister and District Forest Officer (DFO) Sher Yar Khan Gallies sub-division distributed 60,000 free of cost plants in the area among farmers and the general public.
He said that keeping the past experience of Billion Tree Tsunami Plantation drive with perseverance and commitment, Pakistan will achieve the target of 10 billion tree plantation and our future generations would enjoy the fruit.
The minister highlighted the importance of plantation, which would not only tackle the environmental issues, but would also help in generating economic activities. In the sapling distribution ceremony, SDFO Sardar Riasat, Block Officer Mujtaba Shah, Ex- Tehsil council member Naeem Lodhi and a large number of people from different walks of life were present.