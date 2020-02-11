Share:

ABBOTTABAD - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Food Qaland­ar Khan Lodhi on Monday said the Clean and Green Pakistan was the top pri­ority of the current gov­ernment in order to make Pakistan an environ­ment-friendly country.

He said this while dis­tributing of free saplings of different species under 10 billion tress afforesta­tion projects (10-BTAP). Lodhi advised people to take part in the BTAP ac­tively and plant maximum trees to benefit the nation.

On the occasion, the minister and District For­est Officer (DFO) Sher Yar Khan Gallies sub-di­vision distributed 60,000 free of cost plants in the area among farmers and the general public.

He said that keeping the past experience of Billion Tree Tsunami Plantation drive with perseverance and commitment, Paki­stan will achieve the tar­get of 10 billion tree plan­tation and our future generations would enjoy the fruit.

The minister highlight­ed the importance of plantation, which would not only tackle the en­vironmental issues, but would also help in gener­ating economic activities. In the sapling distribution ceremony, SDFO Sardar Riasat, Block Officer Mu­jtaba Shah, Ex- Tehsil council member Naeem Lodhi and a large number of people from different walks of life were present.