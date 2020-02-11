Share:

Death anniversary of eminent human rights activist and lawyer Asma Jahangir is being observed on Tuesday.

Born and raised in Lahore, Asma Jahangir was known for playing a prominent role in the Lawyers' Movement and served as the United Nations Special Rapporteur on Freedom of Religion or Belief and as a Trustee at the International Crisis Group.

She was imprisoned in 1983 for participating in the Movement for the Restoration of Democracy against the military regime of Zia-ul-Haq.

In 1986, she moved to Geneva, and became the Vice-Chair of the Defence for Children International.

Asma Jahangir received several awards including Right Livelihood Award, Freedom Award, Hilal-i-Imtiaz, Sitara-i-Imtiaz, Ramon Magsaysay Award, Martin Ennals Award for Human Rights Defenders and the UNESCO/Bilbao Prize for the Promotion of a Culture of Human Rights.

She was posthumously awarded the Nishan-e-Imtiaz, the highest degree of service to the state, and for services to international diplomacy by President of Pakistan.

Asma Jahangir authored two books titled "Divine Sanction? The Hudood Ordinance" and "Children of a Lesser God: Child Prisoners of Pakistan."

Human Rights Commission of Pakistan has also paid rich tribute to the services of late Asma Jahangir today.

She died of cardiac arrest on the 11th February last year.