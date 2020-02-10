Share:

FAISALABAD-Police on Monday apprehended a culprit involved in sexually abusing a grade-nine male student in Faisalabad.

According to police, an accused identified as Aurangzeb aka Zeba was held for his role in abusing the child in Bahmani Wala area of Faisalabad.

The police recovered a pistol and a mobile phone from the accused’s custody. A case was also registered with the Balochni Police Station against the accused on request of the victim’s brother.

Amid rising incidents of children’ sexual abuse, the National Assembly last week adopted a resolution calling for public hanging of the child abuse convicts with a majority vote amid opposition from the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP).

The resolution was tabled in the lower house of the Parliament by Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) lawmaker and Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan wants hanging punishment for the child abuse convicts.

“When we raised the issue of a public hanging in the National Assembly’s standing committee on Human Rights headed by Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, it was opposed,” the parliamentary minister said adding that the government desires a new law aimed at the hanging of the convicts.

He further asked the opposition if it is ready to support the bill or not.

Former Prime Minister and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Parliamentarian Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, however, opposed the move saying that the country has signed a United Nations (UN) Charter against public hangings and if it is adopted then the world would not accept it.

15028 sugar bags seized

The district administration during a crackdown against hoarders seized 15,028 bags of sugar and sold it on fixed rates.

Assistant Commissioner Saddar, Umar Maqbool here on Monday conducted raid at various markets and recovered 13,500 sugar bags stored in godowns. Meanwhile, AC Tandlianwala Muhammad Aurangzeb recovered 1528 bags of sugar.

17 booked over violation

The district administration booked 17 managers of marriage halls/ Marriage es for violating marriage act.

Assistant Commissioner Saddar Umar Maqbool here on Monday conducted raids at various marriage halls/marquees and found 17 marriage act violators. On the report of the team, concerned police registered separate cases against Cottage Marriage, Khayyam Marriage Hall, Qulum Marriage Hall-I and II, Victorian, Grand Q-Sign, Crystal Marriage, Grand Palace, Sheraton, Lyallpur, Dynasty Marriage, King Marriage Hall, Paradise Grand Marriage, Koh-e-Noor marquee, RB marriage hall, Queen marquee etc.