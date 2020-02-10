Share:

SIALKOT-Special Adviser to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar on Monday said that they had initiated one of the biggest youth programmes in the country and had received 77,000 applications from Gujranwala division alone.

Talking to media, Dar said that they had received 22,000 applications from Sialkot, a district under Gujranwala division, and after thorough scrutiny process, 3,000 successful candidates will appear for a test process in Sialkot on February 12.

Speaking over action against hoarders, the adviser to the prime minister said that no one involved in the act would be spared and the government was committed to taking across the board stern action against hoarders.

“We have received report of a committee probing into the flour and sugar crisis and another report will also be submitted soon,” he said adding that they had already imposed Rs 65 million fine on the hoarders.

Responding to PML-N demand of scrutiny into sugar mills, he said that whosoever wanted to scrutinize the mills, should go ahead with the plans as they had nothing to afraid of.

Speaking over the hike in commodity prices, the adviser said that they had planned to open 2,000 more utility centres at union council level across the country in order to overcome the issue.

He further asked the masses to point out corrupt elements, electricity thieves and hoarders around them. “It is unfortunate that we are used to power abuse,” he said and added that corruption in Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) was among one such example.

Dar said that he wanted to give a clear message to the PML-N leader Marriyum Aurangzeb that Sharif family and Ishaq Dar bought assets in London. “Turning Dar’s residence into a shelter home is a good step and he should return to face cases against him,” the adviser said.

Dr Alvi to meet

exporters, local youth

President Dr. Arif Alvi would award cheques of easy loans to young people under the Prime Minister’s Kamyab Jawan National Youth Development Programme during a ceremony scheduled for February 12 here. Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar stated this while talking to newsmen at his residence Jinnah House Sialkot here Monday.He said that President Dr. Arif Alvi will also meet exporters at Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

INDIAN MADE RUSTING

LANDMINE DEFUSED

The Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) defused a high-intensity rusting Indian-made anti-tank landmine.

It was recovered by the local people in fields along Nullah Dek near village Chahoorl, Pasrur tehsil, here on Monday.

Officials took the defused landmine into custody.