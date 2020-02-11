Share:

LAHORE - India, Iran and Australia registered comfortable victories in the Kabaddi World Cup 2020 matches played here at Punjab Stadium on Monday.

India’s strong kabaddi team opened their world cup campaign by overwhelming Germany in the first by 62-28. Defending team India won the toss and dominated the proceedings throughout the match. Indian raiders and stoppers demonstrated wonderful kabaddi skills against comparative less experienced German side. They grabbed 15-8 lead against Germany in the first quarter, 29-16 in the second and 46-22 in the third quarter. Indian players displayed glorious game in the third and fourth quarter and won the match quite comfortably.

In the second match of the second day, Iran defeated England by 57-27. Both the teams played well against each other in the beginning but later Iran players dominated the entire match won it 57-27. Australia emerged triumphant in the third match of the day against Canada, which they won 48-37.

Iranian Consul General Lahore Mohammad Reza Nazeri, Secretary Sports and Tourism Ehsan Bhutta, Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh, Pakistan Kabaddi Federation President Chaudhry Shafay Hussain, Secretary Rana Sarwar, players of all the participating teams and a large number of kabaddi fans were also present in the ground to witness exciting kabaddi matches of the world cup. Iranian Consul General Lahore Mohammad Reza Nazeri, along with Secretary Sports Ehsan Bhutta and SBP DG Adnan Arshad Aulakh, met with Iranian kabaddi team in the ground and congratulated them on their comfortable victory against England.

It is pertinent mention here that the Kabaddi World Cup 2020 is being organized jointly by Punjab government, Sports Board Punjab and Pakistan Kabaddi Federation (PKF) at three cities of Punjab including Lahore, Faisalabad and Gujrat from February 9 to 16, 2020.

Three more matches will be played on the third day of Kabaddi World Cup today (Tuesday). Australia will face Azerbaijan in the first match at 3:30pm while England will vie against Germany at 4:45pm in the second encounter while in the third and last match of the day, inexperienced Sierra Leone will lock horns with strong Indian kabaddi team at 6:00pm.

