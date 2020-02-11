Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) Monday recommended Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan for the post of LHC Chief Justice. Justice Qasim is the senior puisne judge of LHC and he will remain CJ of LHC till July 5, 2021. The incumbent LHC Chief Justice Mamoon Rashid will lay down his robe on March 18, 2020.In this regard, the JCP meeting was held in the SC building. Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed presided over the meeting. The JCP recommendation would be forwarded to the MPs on Judges’ Appointment for approval.

and was participated by Justice Mushir Alam senior puisne judge, Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Qazi Faez Isa, Justice Maqbool Baqir, former judge Justice Dost Muhammad, Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat, Advocate General of Punjab and representatives of Pakistan Bar Council (PBC).

The JCP recommendation would be forwarded to the Parliamentary Committee on Judges’ Appointment for approval. After the consent of the committee, it will go to the President for issuance of the notification.