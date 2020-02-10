Share:

Rawalpindi-The Chief Justice (CJ) of Lahore High Court (LHC) Justice Mamoon Rashid inaugurated the construction work of Shuhada-e-Lawyers Movement Memorial Hospital at Civil Lines here on Monday.

On the occasion, Punjab Law Minister Muhammad Basharat Raja, Lahore High Court Bar Association (LHCBA) President Malik Ghulam Mustafa Kandwal, Senior Vice President Husnain Kazmi, General Secretary Muhammad Faisal Malik, District Bar Association (DBA) President, General Secretary, senior and junior judges of Lahore High Court Rawalpindi Bench and the lawyers were also present.

Speaking on the occasion, CJ LHC Justice Mamoon Rashid said Punjab Law Minister Muhammad Basharat Raja played a vital role in execution of this project for welfare of lawyers. He said the lawyers were lodging complaints since long for not having any hospital for them and their families in the city and today he is pleased to inaugurate the construction work of the hospital for legal fraternity. He said the lawyers would be thankful to the government if funds were released besides equipping the hospital with doctors and machinery.

“The inauguration of construction work of lawyers’ hospital is the result of personnel efforts of CJ LHC,” said Punjab Law Minister Muhammad Basharat Raja. He said the services of CJ for lawyers’ community would always be appreciated and remembered. He said the government has released funds to bars in Punjab because of tireless efforts of the top judicator of the province. Earlier, the lawyers’ community accorded a warm welcome to CJ LHC Justice Mamoon Rashid upon his arrival at Civil Lines near Jhanda Cheechi. Police, following the directions of City Police Officer Muhammad Ahsan Younas, made tight security arrangements for guarding the top judge and the lawyers on the occasion.