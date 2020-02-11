Share:

LAHORE - The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday stayed the conversion of former finance minister Ishaq Dar’s residence into a shelter home.

The single bench, comprising Justice Shahid Bilal Hassan, passed the stay order on a petition filed by Tabbasum Dar, wife of Ishaq Dar . The court also issued a notice to the Punjab government and sought a reply within ten days.

The petitioner’s counsel argued before the court that the Punjab government illegally converted the residence into a shelter home.

He submitted that the Islamabad High Court (IHC) had stayed the auction of the residence and the step was also a violation of the IHC orders.

He pleaded with the court for setting aside the step, besides seeking stay on converting the residence into a shelter home.

The court, after hearing initial arguments, stayed the conversion of residence into a shelter home and sought a reply from the Punjab government with ten days.

It is pertinent to mention that the residence was located in Gulberg area of the city and it was confiscated by National Accountability Bureau after Ishaq Dar absconded from court proceedings in a reference against him. An accountability court had allowed the bureau to auction the residence in 2019. However, a few days ago, IHC suspended the orders and stayed the auction on a petition filed by Tabassum Dar.