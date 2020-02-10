Share:

RAWALPINDI - Provincial Minister for Housing and Urban Development Mian Mehmood-ur-Rashid on Monday has directed the high ups of Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) to find out land along with Ring Road for execution of Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme.

He also ordered them to submit a proposal in this regard with Housing and Urban Development, Punjab within seven days.

The minister issued these orders while chairing a meeting in RDA. The meeting was attended by Parliamentary Secretary Housing and PTI MPA Malik Taimoor, MPA Wasiq Qayyum Abbasi, Chairman RDA Tariq Mehmood Murtaza, Director Admin and Finance and Chief Engineer.

During the meeting, RDA officials briefed the minister about execution of mega project of Ring Road, Leh Expressway and approved and illegal housing societies in jurisdiction of the civic body. The minister was also apprised by the chairman that RDA hired the services of M/s Zerak International Private Limited for execution of Ring Road project. The consultants would complete the PC-I for the project till March 2020. He also told the minister that services of NESPAK has been hired for building Leh Expressway that would also complete PC-I of the project by June 2020.