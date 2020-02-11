Share:

ISLAMABAD - The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has summoned PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari tomorrow for recording his statement in a Joint Venture (JV) Opal 255 corruption case.

The NAB Rawalpindi has issued summons to Bilawal to appear before the NAB Rawalpindi probe team with the direction to bring records of Zardari Group of Companies from 2008 to 2019 and record of Board of Directors of the company. Bilawal Bhutto is facing the allegations of receiving amount Rs1.22 billion through a fake bank account to utilize it for his personal company.

Last week, on the recommendation of NAB Rawalpindi, Bureau had converted the inquiry against Bilawal, his father Asif Ali Zardari, Faryal Talpur and others into investigation in this case. The NAB Rawalpindi has expedited the investigation against the leaderships of the PPP and NAB has given approved investigation into the alleged financial irregularities through JV Opal 255 after the completion of an inquiry.