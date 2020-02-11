ABBOTTAGBAD - At least one person died and six others injured in two different road accidents in Abbottabad.
According to the details, in the first accident, a Suzuki passenger van which was heading towards Sarbhanna from Harno fell into a deep gorge in the area of Bagnotar Police Station where a woman died on the spot and two other passengers were critically injured.
The unfortunate Suzuki van plunged into ravine owing to break failure where locals and police rescued the injured and recovered the dead body of the woman.
The two injured were declared critical in the hospital.