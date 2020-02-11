Share:

ABBOTTAGBAD - At least one person died and six others in­jured in two different road accidents in Ab­bottabad.

According to the de­tails, in the first accident, a Suzuki passenger van which was heading to­wards Sarbhanna from Harno fell into a deep gorge in the area of Ba­gnotar Police Station where a woman died on the spot and two other passengers were critical­ly injured.

The unfortunate Su­zuki van plunged into ravine owing to break failure where locals and police rescued the in­jured and recovered the dead body of the wom­an.

The two injured were declared critical in the hospital.