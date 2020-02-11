Share:

KARACHI - Expressing concern over the slow pace of drive against the making and sale of gutka, Mainpuri, Mava and other harmful substances in the city, the Sindh High Court (SHC) on Monday ordered a vigorous operation against those connected to the business.

A division bench, headed by Justice Salahuddin Panhwar, heard the petition against the making and sale of gutka and other harmful substances. The SHC was informed that the petitioner, seeking ban on Gutka and other harmful substances had died.

Muzammil Mumtaz Advocate, the petitioner’s counsel, informed the high court bench that Naseem Haider had died of mouth cancer and his mother and sister had appeared in the court.

Haider’s sister informed the bench that her two brothers had died in pain due to the use of Gutka, and pleaded for a complete ban on the harmful substance. Why was the law not enacted to deal with the problem,” the court asked the government’s representative.

“The bill has been sent to Sindh governor after its approval by the provincial cabinet,” the government official replied.

“Gutka is being sold and factories making the substance are situated in Jodia Bazaar of the city,” the petitioner’s counsel said. Police, in its report, has claimed that a crackdown has been launched against those involved in the sale and making of Gutka across the province. The bench ordered the I.G. Police to speed up the operation, and also directed him to inform the court in the next hearing about the number of raids conducted and cases registered against the offenders. The court also ordered the Rangers to extend a helping hand to police in the latter’s crackdown against the sale of Gutka. Directing the government to submit its final report on the legislation in the next hearing, the court adjourned the hearing till March 03.