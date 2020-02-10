Share:

SARGODHA-Two persons were killed, while another suffered injuries in separate road accidents in Shahpur and Cantonment police limits.

Police said on Monday that Muhammad Naeem along with Manzoor Hussain, was riding a car on Shahpur- Khushab road when it collided with a tractor-trolley. Consequently, Manzoor received serious injuries and died on the spot, while Naeem suffered injuries and was shifted to THQ hospital Shahpur.

In another accident,a speeding car hit to death a motorcyclist Adnan, near Chak 49 Tail on Faisalabad road and managed to escape.

Police registered separate cases.

BODY RECOVERED

Silanwali police recovered body of an unidentified young man here on Monday.

Police said that some passers-by spotted a body near Chak 129 /NB and informed the concerned police.

Police said the youth was tortured to death by some unknown assailants who cut ears, gouged out eyes of the deceased and threw the body into fields. The deceased remained unidentified despite efforts and was buried in a local graveyard, police said. On the complaint of local citizen Muhammad Ashraf police registered case and started investigation.

‘OPPOSITION DEPRIVED OF

PUBLIC SYMPATHY’

Provincial Minister for Human Resources and Development Ansar Majeed Niazi said that due indiscriminate corruption in the past the opposition parties have lost public support and sympathy.

Talking to media men on Monday that Provincial minister said that with reference to national development and prosperity the PTI led Awami government was advancing towards with promoting merit culture.

Ansar Majeed Niazi that the past usurper rulers have destructed the national economy by promoting the culture of looting and corruption.

Minister said that by starting protests with any solid reasons and to spread anarchy in the country the opposition parties have been deprived of public support adding that it would be right to say that opposition has totally been knocked out from political scenario.

He said that undoubtedly Prime Minister Imran Khan was the only leader who gained popularity at international level.

He further said that PTI Government’s performance during the first 15 months was much better than that of 5 years of the formers government, he said and added that for making more and more better the Pakistan’s economy our government was taking precious steps for bringing prosperity.