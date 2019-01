Share:

Lahore - M Abid, Heera Ashiq, Ahmad Kamil and Ahmad Babar squeezed into the semifinals of Servaid Punjab Open Tennis Championship 2019.

M Abid will face Ahmad Kamil in the first semifinal while Heera Ashiq will compete against Ahmad Babar in second semifinal. In the first quarterfinal of the men’s singles, Muhammad Abid was up against Abdullah Adnan and he overpowered him by 6-3, 6-3 while in other quarterfinals, Ahmad Kamil edged past Hassan Said 6-4, 6-4, Ahmad Babar overwhelmed Omer Babar 6-3, 6-3 and Heera Ashiq defeated Mian Bilal by 6-3, 7-5,

In under-18, Zain Chaudhry played well against Ibrahim and toppled him by 6-2, 6-4. In under-16 quarterfinals, Inam Arif thumped Sameer Ahmad 6-2, 6-3, Ehtesham Arif had to struggle hard to beat spirited Azan Sajid 6-4, 5-7, 10-7, Shaeel Tahir beat Farman Shakeel 6-3, 2-2 (retired) and Faizan Fayyaz outsmarted Arham Khan 6-2, 6-3.

In under-14 category, Ehtesham Arif trounced Ghazi Ahmad by 4-2, 4-1, Husnain Ali Rizwan outlasted Azan Sajid 4-0, 5-3 and Shaeel Tahir beat Haider Ali 5-3, 5-3. In under-12, Aized Khalil outclassed Raffy Atta Ullah 8-0, Asfandyar thumped Saleha Zeeshan 8-1 and Hamza Ali Rizwan beat Abu Bakar Talha 8-5.

In under-10 category, Abu Bakar Talha thrashed Ali Zain by 8-0, Hassan Usmani defeated Sarim Rasul by 8-5, Xeerak Mustafa toppled Harris Bajwa 8-5 and Hamza Ali Rizwan outplayed Omer Jawad by 8-0.