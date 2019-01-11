Share:

MIRPURKHAS - Ex-Haq Parast MPA Faqeer Muhammad Memon and others escaped armed attack under Railway Bridge ground on late Wednesday night.

Faqeer Memon told the media persons that he was on his way at the bike along with his friend that unknown car occupants from back side opened fires on him but fortunately they escaped from hurting, while unknown armed persons fled away in the car.

He said that he informed police but no progress was yet appeared on behalf of police. He said that he tried to meet with SSP Mirpurkhas for apprising him about the incident but unfortunately his meeting could not be held on Thursday. He appealed the Sindh chief minister, Governor Sindh, IG police Sindh and other authorities to take immediate notice, ensure registration of his case and provide protection him without any delay.

ABADGARS PROTEST

Scores of abadgars of sugarcane under the banner of Sindh Abadgar Ittehad Mirpurkhas held demonstration in front of Digri press club on Thursday to protest against Digri sugar mill’s failure to pay outstanding dues of millions of rupees to growers.

Led by district president Sindh Abadgar Ittehad Mirpurkhas Saifullah Gul, Kashif Akbar Junejo and Wajahat Maher, carrying banners and placards raised slogans against the management of Digri sugar mill.

Speakers strongly condemned the Digri sugar mill for not paying outstanding dues of millions of rupees to growers of last year as result growers facing acute financial crisis. They lamented that Sindh government had also failed to force the above mill management for dues payment while higher court had also been directed the sugar mills to pay last year dues to the growers so that they could be able to sow other crops at their agriculture land but despite this they were deprived of their payments of cane.

They said that growers had already boycotted the Digri sugar mill as result it had compelled to purchase cane on high rate from growers than other sugar mills while it was facing also shortage of cane.

They demanded the prime minister, chief justice of Supreme Court, Sindh chief minister and other authorities to take immediate notice of above defaulter sugar mill and ensure payment of its last year to victims growers without any delay otherwise they would extend their protest campaign against the above sugar mill.

Separately, following the directives of secretary information department, director press Karachi Zeenat Jahan will arrive at Mirpurkhas today evening while she will visit the press club and media centers in the city on Saturday.

Deputy Director Information Mirpurkhas Sawai Khan Chalgari told this scribe here on Thursday. He said that on behalf of secretary information, above officer was visiting the interior Sindh to know the problems of journalists and advised the journalists of Mirpurkhas, Umerkot and Tharparkar to apprise her about their grievances so that their problems might be resolved.