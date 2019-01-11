Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party leader Dr Nafisa Shah Thursday said that despite the Supreme Court's orders regarding removal of PPP chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah's names from the Exit Control List, the government had failed to implement this judgment.

In a statement, Shah said the failure of the government in complying with the Supreme Court's orders was concerning as it ‘exposes’ Prime Minister Imran Khan’s ‘biased conduct’.

“It is crystal clear that PM’s special assistant on accountability Shehzad Akbar drafted the JIT report and has brought shame to the institution by doing so,” she said.

She added: “It is apparent that PM Imran Khan is threatened by Bilawal Bhutto Zardari's growing popularity in the people and is using anti-democratic means to maintain his position.”

Nafisa Shah said the government was using accountability and ECL as political tools against opposition.