LAHORE - The International Kabaddi Taakra rolled into action in Bahawalpur on Thursday under the aegis of Sports Board Punjab (SBP).

Pakistan White defeated Pakistan Green by 46-44 in the opening clash while India outlasted Iran by 39-31 in the second match of the event at Dring Stadium. Director General Sports Punjab Nadeem Sarwar and Commissioner Bahawalpur Nayyar Iqbal were the guests of honour on this occasion. MPA Farooq Malik, Director Sports Hafeez Bhatti, Deputy Director Shahid Nizami, Assistant Director Raees ur Rehman and SBP Chief Consultant Shahid Faqeer Virk were also present on this occasion. A full house welcomed the participating teams with loud slogans while excellent security arrangements were made on this occasion.

SBP DG Nadeem announced to hold a month-long sports camp in Bahawalpur in April this year. He also thanked Commissioner Bahawalpur and security agencies for making remarkable arrangements for opening matches of International Kabaddi Taakra. He said the holding of International Kabaddi Taakra in Pakistan is definitely a big honour for the country.

“This major event will prove to be a blow of fresh air for Pakistan kabaddi players and sports lovers as well. Pakistan, particularly Punjab has immense talent of kabaddi and our potential players were eagerly waiting for such international kabaddi activity,” he added. “Though India and Iran had wonderful players in their outfits but we are quite upbeat about Pakistan teams’ chances of lifting the title.”

He said: “Kabaddi is our traditional game and we are quite fortunate to have great kabaddi potential in our youngsters. We are pretty optimistic that Pakistan will be able to host more international sports events after the International Kabaddi Taakra.”