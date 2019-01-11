Share:

Rawalpindi - A female journalist’s car has been stolen in the area of Civil Lines Rawalpindi on Thursday. According to the victim Nosheen Akbar she parked the car on Wednesday evening in the parking area of Tanveer plaza located in Jhanda Chowk near Civil Lines Police Station. She further told it was White Suzuki Mehran, 2001, adding, an FIR has been registered and all the concerned officials have been informed. “Concerned authorities should take stern action against carjackers to ensure the safety of public property”, she demanded.