The recent demise of the veteran Bollywood actor Kader Khan was not only a shocking news for Bollywood and Indian film Industry but it left all his fans across the borders into mourning.

As per as News reports, the veteran actor died at the age of 81 by suffering from prolonged illness and breathing issues and had been put on BiPAP(Bilevel Positive Airway Pressure) ventilator in a hospital in Canada.

The 81-year-old actor was known for his stellar performances in Bollywood and was more than just an actor.

He was a versatile actor and made his debut in Daag: A poem of Love in 1973.

Born in the house of an Afghan father and mother of British-controlled India in Kabul Afghanistan, Kader Khan appeared in films like Bairaag, Goonj,

Amari, Gupt Gyan and many others.

Having been a versatile actor, he earned fame when he appeared as a villain and comedy actor in hit movies like Dosti Dushmani, Nasihat, Masterji, Dharm Adhikari, Coolie, Naseeb, Aankhen and others.

He worked in more than 300 films and wrote over 250 films which have been entertaining the masses till date.

Working for many decades in Bollywood, he represented the wealth of talent in India. His roles were depictions of ordinary individuals and they did justice to the human condition. He was one of my favourite actors in Bollywood. May his soul rest in peace?

ZEESHAN NASIR,

Turbat, January 2.