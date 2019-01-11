Share:

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Khursheed Shah on Friday has met National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaisar and advised him not to present mini budget.

During the meeting, Shah clarified to oppose all the decisions which will not provide relief to the masses.

Earlier, Khusheed Shah said that members of parliament meeting NAB chairman is ludicrous, adding that going to the NAB chairman’s office would desecrate the House’s reputation.

The PPP leader said that the NAB chairman would do whatever law tells him to do. “We must amend the constitution if we have majority,” he added.