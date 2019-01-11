Share:

Rawalpindi - Lahore High Court (LHC) Rawalpindi bench has directed the Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi to submit detailed report till January 25th over the illegal occupation. LHC Justice Mirza Waqas Rauf while hearing the case expressed his dismay over the construction of illegal shops adjacent to Rose Cinema and District Headquarter Hospital (DHQ) parking area which was the property of Municipal Corporation Rawalpindi (MCR).

The court adjourned the hearing till January 25 and ordered Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi to submit detailed report in person.