Share:

FAISALABAD:- The Airport Security Force (ASF) arrested a man after recovery of a pistol and bullets at Faisalabad Airport on Thursday. The ASF sources said that during search at Faisalabad Airport, a pistol and 10 bullets were recovered from the baggage of a passenger Abdullah Younas who was leaving for Karachi through a private airline flight. The ASF offloaded and arrested the accused. The ASF launched further investigation.