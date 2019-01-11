Share:

LAHORE - Chairman National Accountability Bureau Justice (r) Javed Iqbal yesterday made it clear that the anti-graft body would never surrender to any kind of pressure.

“If the opposition leader could face the NAB proceedings, then prime minister has no indemnity to skip NAB (inquiries),” the NAB chief announced while speaking to victims of mass fraud at Lahore NAB (Headquarters).

Referring to the recent statement issued by federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry, Justice (r) Javed Iqbal said that the NAB proceedings against PM would add to his dignity and respect. “It is not an insult or humiliation of PM. This will add to his dignity manifold,” he said.

Without naming Fawad Chaudhry, the NAB chairman said, “The people who used the word Tauheen (insult) are quite simple. (In fact), it is dignity of prime minister Sahib and it will further add to his respect. It also indicates that there is a rule of law in Pakistan and the Constitution is supreme.”

This statement of the NAB chairman comes just one day after PTI leader and Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said that the NAB was insulting Prime Minister Imran Khan by pursuing the helicopter case against him.

The NAB chairman also said that it was the mandate and slogan of prime minister to eradicate corruption from Pakistan. “This will be the first important and practical step by prime minister to show that he wanted eradication of corruption from Pakistan. Therefore the NAB is never pressurised to give any concession to the ruling party,” he said,

“Let’s suppose, if NAB is pressurised then NAB will never surrender before any kind of pressure,” the chairman said amid clapping from the audience. The NAB chairman said he had made it clear on the very first day of his job that he would follow laws and rule of law.

Justice (r) Javed Iqbal said that he was confident that the image of NAB was improving in Pakistan and the world as well because of practical steps being taken by the anti-corruption watchdog. He also commended services of Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar and all judges of the Supreme Court of Pakistan for intruding rule of law in Pakistan. He also said that NAB believed in rule of law and hardworking. The chairman also reiterated that the mega corruption cases would meet their logical end.

Addressing the participants of the ceremony, the NAB chairman said that the authority completed historic plea-bargain of Rs 2.22 billion in connection with the Ferozepur Housing Society scam. He said that it was the prime responsibility of the authority to recover the looted money and hand it over to the fraud victims. He said that practical steps were being taken to recover the looted money. The chairman also said that the authority deposited Rs 297 billion in the national exchequer after recovering this amount from the corrupt elements. On this occasion, the fraud victims also thanked the NAB chairman and Lahore DG for helping them in getting back the looted money.

Earlier, the NAB chairman visited the NAB headquarters where he was briefed about ongoing investigation into mega corruption cases. Lahore NAB DG Shahzad Saleem gave a detailed briefing to the chairman.

BAN ON PRIVATE TRAVELLING OF NAB OFFICERS

APP adds: NAB Chairman has imposed ban on the private travelling of all NAB officers with immediate effect except for performance of Umrah.

According to a press release, making of schedule for visit abroad and reservation of tickets has also been stopped without approval of ex-Pakistan leave by the competent authority. NAB Chairman has directed all director generals to ensure compliance of all directions in letter and spirit and strictly as per law.