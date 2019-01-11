Share:

SHIKARPUR - The newly-elected body of Shikarpur Press Club was honoured at Shikarpur Gymkhana by Agha Munir Khan Pathan, here on Thursday.

Elected body members Rahim Bakhsh Jamali, Ghulam Murtaza Abro, Nazeer Qureshi, Sikandar Khalid Siddiqui, Deedar Ali Soomro, Sain Rahmatullah Soomro, Sodho James, Sultan Rind and Shahid Mithan and others attended the reception and shared their perceptions and acclaimed the efforts of Agha Munir and vowed to raise the voice of voiceless people to of Shikarpur up to Sindh Assembly and upper house especially for the voice of disable persons.

Pathan was certain that the newly elected body of Shikarpur Press Club would be played its role to resolve the outstanding problems of Shikarpur and its people.

Agha Abdul Nabi Khan Pathan, elected representative of Ward 3 Shikarpur, Agha Asad Babar Pathan, Aftab Ahmed Mirani, the president Special People Foundation Shikarpur and other notables were also present.

ONE KILLED

A 35-year-old villager shot dead over an old hostility between two groups of Marfani community persons outside village Jagan Shaakh in the precinct of Hamayoon Police Station of Shikarpur district, late on other day.

According to police, Muhammad Ismail son of Ali Bakhsh Marfani was gunned down by a few unknown armed assailants believed to be same community persons over an ongoing old dispute while armed assailants managed to escape from place of firing.

Area police rushed to the spot and moved the body of deceased villager to nearby hospital and handed over to his heirs after completing necessary medical legal formalities.

Neither an FIR was registered nor police arrested killers involved in murdering villager.