KANDHKOT - Students of Government Primary School Dilmurad Chachar stated sit-in protest demonstration against dilapidated condition of their school on Thursday.

According to details, a large number girl student of the school recorded their protest against dilapidated condition of their school, lack of lady teachers and also non-availability of basic facilities. The protesting students shouted slogans against education department.

Students told the media men that condition of school became a risk for both teachers and students. They told that several times the plaster pieces fell on the students whereas high-ups did not take notice of this dilapidated condition. They complained that due to negligence of the authorities the school building turned into ruin. They further told they were facing severe hardship as there was no lady teacher in the school. Protesters told that they had brought the matter into notice of education officials but to no avail. Finally they appealed the Sindh chief minister, Education Minister and other concerned for provision of basic facilities such as furniture, bathroom and especially repairing of the building.

2 POS HELD

Kashmore police claimed to have apprehended two proclaimed offenders in separate localities of district.

According to press conference, Senior Superintendent of Police Kashmore Syed Asad Raza shah told the reporters that Kashmore police nabbed two proclaimed offenders.

Kashmore City SHO Mohammad Sharif while patrolling held a proclaimed offender Ali Sher alias Rahmat.

Separately, Kandhkot C section SHO Zahoor Ahmed Lashari and his team arrested a proclaimed offender Mohammad Murad from Saki Morre. He told that both the outlaws were wanted to police in various cases.