Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Friday met a delegation of traders’ community in Karachi.

According to army’s media wing Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), General Bajwa asserted that business community have played a vital role in restoring peace in the port city.

The business class should work for the economic stability of the country while taking advantage of the peaceful environment, he urged.

The traders’ delegation acknowledged the efforts of Pakistan Army for maintenance of peace.

They also vowed to play a significant part for the betterment of country’s economic condition.

Earlier, Army Chief witnessed fire power capability display along with Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan at Air Defence firing ranges near Karachi.