PESHAWAR - At least two policemen were injured in a roadside blast targeting a police van in Kulachi Tehsil in district Dera Ismail Khan here on Thursday. Police said the injured driver Zahoor and constable Farid were shifted to District Headquarters Hospital. The police team rushed to the site and arrested several suspects during search operations in the jurisdiction of Kulachi police station. The condition of both the policemen is stated to be stable.