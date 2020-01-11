Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Friday reiterated the offer for assistance in tackling bush fires in Australia as he met with Vice Admiral David Johnston AO RAN, Vice Chief of Defence Forces, Australia.

According to a press release issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) directorate, Vice Admiral David Johnston AO RAN called on General Qamar Javed Bajwa at GHQ in Rawalpindi. Both discussed regional security and matters of mutual interest.

“During the meeting matters of mutual interest and regional security were discussed. The army chief reiterated the offer he made to General Angus John Campbell, Chief of Defence Force for any assistance in tackling the bush fires in Australia,” stated the press release.

The visiting dignitary appreciated the role of Pakistan Army in ensuring peace and stability in the region and thanked the COAS for sentiments towards Australia, it added.