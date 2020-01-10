Share:

Attock-A couple was critically injured when the Rawalpindi-bound Mehar Express train coming from Multan hit their van at an unmanned railway crossing near village Jaffar in the limits of Fateh Jang police station of Attock on Friday.

According to railway police, Sajid and his wife Humera Bibi were going to their village in their van and were crossing an unmanned railway crossing when the Rawalpindi-bound Mehar Express train coming from Multan hit their vehicle.

Resultantly, both of them got critical injuries while their vehicle was badly damaged .

The locals of the area shifted the injured to THQ hospital Fateh Jang. The doctors said the condition of the injured was critical. The train remained halted for around half an hour at the place of accident.

The locals lodged a very strong protest against the Pakistan Railways after the incident and chanted slogans against the authorities. They demanded action against the railways officials concerned for not manning the railway crossing.