Karachi - The Two-Nation Theory was the need of hour before the creation of Pakistan and the prevailing situation in the region, particularly in India, has once again proved the importance of the Two-Nation Theory, an historian said.

The United States of America and Russia were also involved in the division of Pakistan, said renowned historian Dr Muhammad Raza Kazmi, who was the chief guest at the lecture, which was organized on the topic of “Creator of Pakistan” at the Pakistan Study Center, University of Karachi, on Thursday.

Dr Kazmi said highlighted the role and services of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah during his lecture. He also presented historical evidence of great importance to substantiating the services of the founder of Pakistan and the type of Pakistan Quaid-i-Azam wanted for the Muslims of South Asia.

He also discussed the type of resistance Quaid-e-Azam faced from Hindus and British leaders before the creation of Pakistan. Dr Kazmi claimed that the objections raised against Quaid-e-Azam have been answered by the foreign critiques themselves.

He also presented references and evidence to support his stance that foreign critiques have written in favor of Quaid-e-Azam. He exemplified that Quaid-e-Azam has been portrayed as arrogant but in reality, he was extremely humble and down to earth person. He also claimed that Quaid-e-Azam was in favor of establishing a socialist economy in Pakistan because he witnessed horrible hunger and poverty in India. He further claimed that the investors and industrialists helped Pakistani government during financial crisis after the creation of Pakistan which changed the course of economic policy in Pakistan and capitalists established their monopoly on the economy of Pakistan.