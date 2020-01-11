Prime Minister Imran Khan has demanded an immediate report on yesterday's condemnable cowardly Quetta terrorist attack that targeted a mosque and people at prayers, reports Radio Pakistan.
READ MORE: Brunei Darussalam witnesses humongous 85.5 percent drop in trade surplus drop for annual year 2019
In a tweet on Saturday, he asked the provincial government to ensure all medical facilities to the injured persons.
I have demanded an immediate report on the condemnable cowardly terrorist attack in Quetta targeting a mosque & people at prayers. Have asked prov govt to ensure all medical facilities are provided to the injured. Martyred DSP Haji Amanullah was a brave & exemplary officer.— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) January 11, 2020