LAHORE - Authorities in Punjab on Friday intensified security across the province following the brutal bomb blast inside a mosque in Quetta, Balochistan province.

A police spokesman said IGP Shoaib Dastagir expressed deep sorrow and grief over the loss of lives in Quetta blast. The police chief also directed the field officers to stay on high alert across the province after Quetta Blast. All RPOs and DPOs were directed to increase the security of sensitive installations, worship places, hospitals, and parks.

The police were also directed to tighten security at inter-provincial and inter-district check posts besides intensifying armed patrolling and search and sweep operations in all districts of the province.

CM condemns Quetta blast

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Friday strongly condemned the blast in Satellite Town in Quetta and expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief over the martyrdom of DSP Aman Ullah and other people. He also extended heartfelt sympathies and condoled with bereaved family members of martyrs. The chief minister prayed for the early recovery of the injured. He said, “We salute the sacrifices of martyrs.” He further maintained that enemies are trying to create instability in country.

He said that nation has rendered sacrifices in the war against terrorism and the nefarious designs of anti-state elements will be foiled with unity.