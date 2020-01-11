Share:

LAHOREE - Punjab Minister for Information Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan on Friday said the Sharif family, especially Shehbaz Sharif, spent billions of rupees on their personal publicity but paid no attention to subjects falling under provincial jurisdiction after the 18th Amendment passage, especially the Press Laws.

Presiding over a meeting on departmental affairs at the Directorate General Public Relations (DGPR) office, he directed the department to complete recruitment process on vacant posts on a priority basis.

He also ordered for formation of a four-member committee to arrange workshops and seminars on responsible reporting and for promotion of positive attitude. The committee would submit its recommendations in this regard after a week. Meanwhile, Punjab Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs Ijaz Alam Augustine Friday said under the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan the provincial government was making all-out efforts to end the sense of deprivation and alienation amongst the minorities. He said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government was endeavoring to provide state-of-the-art educational facilities to intelligent youth of minorities. He expressed these views during in a meeting with a delegation of minority students, led by Professor Dr Christy Muneer at new minister block’s office. Issues regarding scholarships to minority students were discussed in the meeting.