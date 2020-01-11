Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Friday said that those who targeted innocents in a mosque can never be true Muslims.

In his reaction over the terrorism incident in a Quetta mosque yesterday, the COAS lamented the incident and directed the concerned departments for all possible assistance to police and civil administration in handling the situation.

“Every possible assistance be given to police & civil administration. Those who targeted innocents in a mosque can never be true Muslim,” Director General ISPR quoted the army chief as having said.

The tweet by Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor said that FC Balochistan troops reached the Quetta blast site and cordoned off the area. He said that a joint search operation along with police was in progress soon after the incident and the injured were being evacuated to hospital for medical treatment.