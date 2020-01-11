Share:

ISLAMABAD - Zubair Tahir of Punjab stunned Kamran Chaudhry of Islamabad 3-2 in the 5th Jubilee Insurance Under-18 National Junior Snooker Championship 2020, which commenced here at Pakistan Sports Complex Snooker Hall on Friday. In the upset match, Zubair defeated Kamran Chaudhry 3-2. Zubair lost the first frame 40-55 but won the second 57-24 and third 60-58. He once again lost the fourth 41-54, before bouncing back to win the fifth and decisive frame 69-17 to register victory. In other matches of the day, Muhammad Waqas (Sindh) beat Muhammad Mudassir (Bal) 3-1, Abdul Hadi (Sindh) beat Jawad Ali (Bal) 3-1, M Hamza Ilyas (Pjb) beat Muhammad Awais (KP) 3-0, Ahsan Ramzan (Pjb) beat Shaikh Qamber (Sindh) 3-0, Muhammad Ibrar (KP) beat Zohaib Mustafa (Isb) 3-0, Muhammad Shehryar Abbas (Pjb) beat Rizwan Durrani (Bal) 3-0, Kamran Ali (Sindh) beat Awais Ahmed (KP) 3-1, Muhammad Umer Khan (Pjb) beat Syed Anus Zafar (Sindh) 3-0, Shehryar Khan (Sindh) beat Shawais Moris (KP) 3-0, Kamran Albert Masih (KP) beat Fardeen (Pjb) 3-2, Umer Junaid (Sindh) beat Junaid Khalid (Bal) 3-0, Kamran Chaudhry (Isb) beat Muhammad Mudassir (Bal) 3-0, Abdul Hadi (Sindh) beat Muhammad Awais (KP) 3-1 and Rizwan Durrani (Bal) beat Kamran Ali (Sindh) 3-0.