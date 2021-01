Share:

Islamabad - Anmol Baloch is an active social media user who keep her accounts updated with beautiful pictures.

She recently celebrated her birthday and shared pictures on Instagram. She knows how to perfectly pose for the camera and her beautiful smile make her look more attractive. She is winning the hearts of millions of fans with her amazing acting performance. She appeared as a lead role in her debut drama, Aik Larki Aam Si, and stunned the audience.