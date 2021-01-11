Share:

ATTOCK - District Bar Attock has elected Advocate Khalid Mehmood Shahzaib as its new president who bagged 218 votes while his opponent Sheikh Babar Awan could bag only 177 votes. While all the other office bearers have been elected unopposed which include Vice President Waqar Ahmad Gakhar , General Secretary Malik Naveed Akbar Khan, Joint Secretary Sardar Waqar Ahmad, Finance Secretary Nazia Niaz and Library Secretary Waqas Hussain Shah. Similarly, Malik Usman, Muhammad Salman Iqbal, Umer Saleem, Ahmad Raza, Zameer Abbas, Ahmad Faraz, Imtiaz Awan, Syed Dildar Hussain Shah and Tauseef Rehman will be members of the executive body.

The elections of the DBA Attock were held under the supervision of Chairman Election Board Shad Ali Khan and members Malik Rabnawaz Hayat and Sajjad Ahmad. Meanwhile, Advocate Abdul Nasir has been elected as President Tehsil Bar Fatehjang while the elections of Tehsil Bar Pindigheb could not be held as reportedly ballot papers were taken away by some advocates.