ISLAMABAD - PPP chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and PPP Parliamentarians President Asif Ali Zardari on Sunday condoled the death of senior party leader Haji Nawaz Khokhar with his son Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar.

Asif Zardari also condoled with Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar over the telephone. He prayed to Almighty Allah to grant eternal peace to the departed soul and strength and fortitude to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with equanimity.