Minister for Communications Murad Saeed has urged the National Assembly Speaker and Senate Chairman to convening a special session of the Parliament for formulating a comprehensive strategy to deal with the nefarious Indian designs.

Moreover, the minister, in a letter said Pakistan is an important member of the Muslim Ummah and the United Nations, and plays a significant role in promoting peace and harmony in South Asia.

According to details, he said Modi-led Indian government was using all its resources to destabilize Pakistan.

The minister said Europe’s Disinfolab had fully identified India’s conspiracies against Pakistan. Murad Saeed said Prime Minister Imran Khan had exposed the ugly face of India at international forums. Pakistan had not only exposed Indians conspiracies but also thwarted them successfully.

He urged for summoned special session of the Parliament in that respect.