The Pakistan Tanners Association (PTA) delegation called Monday on Prime Minister Imran Khan to brief him on rising leather demand worldwide which they say Pakistani exports can benefit from.

Moreover, the meeting which was attended by industries and production minister Hammad Azhar and commerce advisor Abdul Razak Dawood concluded deliberated on how the Pakistani leather industry can overcome hurdles posed to it.

PTA delegation briefed the PM Khan on how Pakistani leather has the potential to sweep in billions of dollars of revenue by capturing the international export market with its quality leather and that at a very economical cost.

According to sources, Pakistan leather is globally acclaimed for its low cost and produces the best quality products, the briefing noted as the country produces a voluminous variety of leather ranging from sheep hides to buffaloes’.

However, the delegation put forward their dilemma in achieving the industrial targets and in running to full capacity due to a number of challenges including the Covid outbreak.

Furthermore, the Prime Minister reassured them in the grievances that his government will take all necessary steps to help the industry maximize its potential.

'Such industries that contribute in value-added export will be encouraged by the government with preferential treatment' , the PM added.