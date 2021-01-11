Share:

QUETTA - Unknown assailants shot dead a man at Eastern Bypass area of Quetta on Sunday.

According to police sources, the victim named Shabeer Ahmed was on the way when armed assailants riding a motorbike opened fire at him and fled from the scene. As a result Shabeer 35 years died at the spot after receiving bullet wounds.

On the information, Police reached the site and shifted the body to Civil Hospital Quetta.

The body of the deceased was handed over to the heirs after completion of medico legal formalities. The reason of killing could not be ascertained so far.

Police have registered a case and started investigation.