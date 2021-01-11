Share:

Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday heard a plea regarding repatriation of Dr. Aafia Siddiqui and sought a progress report from federal government within two weeks

During the hearing, the counsel of the plaintiff argued that it is responsibility of the state to provide protection to its citizens; however no whereabouts of Dr. Aafia are known.

Moreover, the court ordered Joint Secretary or Secretary Foreign Affairs or any officer of similar level to appear before the court and inform the court about the progress. Deputy Attorney General told the court that a counsellor visits Dr. Aafia on monthly basis and a Foreign Ministry report is also being submitted in the court today.

IHC announced the report unsatisfactory and remarked that no progress has been made in the last four years. The court while ordering to provide documentary proof of all the steps taken by the government, adjourned the hearing till February 10.