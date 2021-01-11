Share:

ISLAMABAD - Ministry of Maritime Affairs (MoMA) is planning to build more docks for handling boats or ships at Ports from where a ferry service would be started. The ministry is looking for working on a plan build regular ships, an official of the Ministry of Maritime Affairs told APP that it was part of the blue economy initiative which would make Pakistan a Maritime nation. He said that under the plan, the ministry also working on the promotions of coastal tourism. He further said that the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) can handle 150 million tonnes. He said that Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi was willing to build a train line and a freight corridor which will start somewhere from KPT and go through the water to Port Qasim. The official said that Pakistan has a huge potential as far as its maritime resources are concerned, adding that our 1100 kilometres coastline is rich with opportunities to connect the world. “The Project of East Bay Expressway which was delayed for various reasons as now scheduled to be completed by April 2021,” he said.