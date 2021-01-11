Share:

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) will end this puppet rule and establish people s rule in the country.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari while addressing PDM’s rally in Malakand said that people of Malakand has given sacrifices but refused to bow before any dictator. We will not bow before any puppet. He said that every promise made by Tabdeli Sarkar (government for change) was a lie, these rulers are fake and hypocrites, people of Malakand know that.

Bilawal further said that Peoples Party fulfilled every promise made to the people of Malakand. Shaheed Bhutto fulfilled her promise to end FCR, he added. In a tweet, the PPP leader said that "opposition parties’ campaign is against inflation, corruption and injustices of incompetent, illegitimate and puppet rule of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)."

He said that Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan-led federation firstly pushed Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) into crisis and now it will destroy the whole country.