On Monday, Prime Minister Imran Khan held an important meeting with Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

Director General Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Lieutenant General Faiz Hamid was also present in the meeting. Matters pertaining to national security situation came under discussion during the meeting.

The meeting also highly condemned unfortunate Mach, Balochistan incident and it was resolved that the perpetrators would be brought to justice. The continuous human rights violations in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir and the frequent ceasefire violations over the Line of Control were discussed in the meeting.