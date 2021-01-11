Share:

GUJRANWALA - The annual elections of District Bar Association Gujranwala were held here under the supervision of an election committee headed by senior lawyers. Rana Waqas Hassan advocate was elected as the bar’s president after securing 1016 votes against his opponent Manzoor Qadir Bhinder who bagged 936 votes. As it is, Zia Rasool Advocate has won the senior vice president seat by securing 1061 votes against his rival Faheem Anwar who got 870 votes. Waleed Azam Cheema has been elected as vice president who bagged 978 votes while his rival Roohi Iram secured 957 votes. On General Secretary seat Ahmad Billal Dhillu won by securing 1061 votes, Mirza Faizan Baig elected as joint Secretary, Muhammad Jehanzeb elected as finance secretary, Hafiza Zonaira Rafiq has won the Library secretary seat while Mian Zohaib has been elected as Auditor.