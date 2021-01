Share:

Islamabad - Saboor Aly has made a prominent place in the industry with her exceptional acting skills. She is a great performer and has been a part of many popular projects.

Some of her famous dramas are “Mere Khudaya” , “Gul-o-Gulzar”, “Tum Ho Wajah” and recently on-air drama “Fitrat”. The actress has recently posted a picture with well-known actor Babar Ali and shared her anticipation of working with him. Saboor and Babar Ali will be going to appear in an upcoming drama serial, “Amanat”.