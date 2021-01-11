Share:

FAISALABAD - Seven more patients died of the COVID-19 while 66 people tested positive during past two days. According to the health department spokesperson, the number of deaths had reached 353 since March last year. He said that 1,281 coronavirus tests were conducted in public and private sector laboratories, adding that total active cases in Faisalabad were 474 while 6,661 patients had so far been recovered. He said 550 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital and 85 at the DHQ Hospital for the COVID-19 patients, adding that 109 patients, including 34 confirmed, were under treatment at the Allied Hospital while 37, including seven confirmed, had been admitted to the DHQ Hospital.

3 marriage halls sealed over SOPs violation

Assistant Commissioner City Syed Ayub Bukhari sealed three marriage halls over violation of corona SOPs and Marriage Function Act. The AC checked various marriage halls and sealed El-Paso, Baba Tekka and Chiniot Palace Marriage Halls over violation of SOPs, said a spokesman for the district administration on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has restored 100 percent electricity supply from all feeders of all grid stations in its region. Due to suspension of electricity from mid Saturday night, the electricity consumers faced difficulties, whereas, WASA services were also suffered on Sunday. However, WASA arranged generators and ensured water supply to the citizens, WASA spokesman said.

On other hand, FESCO spokesman Saeed Raza said on Sunday that a major breakdown occurred in the electricity distribution system which affected 1153 feeders at 107 grid stations in 8 districts across FESCO region including districts Faisalabad, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Chiniot, Sargodha, Mianwali, Khushab and Bhakkar.

Chief Engineer FESCO Arshad Muneer immediately activated his teams comprising of engineers and field staff who worked dedicatedly and succeeded in restoring electricity supply from 414 feeders at noon while electricity supply was restored from 90 grid stations till evening on Sunday. The FESCO teams worked very hard throughout the day and gradually restored power supply from all feeders at all grid stations across the FESCO region till night of Sunday. After restoration of power supply, the demand of electricity increased all of sudden. Therefore, FESCO applied load management through regional control system, spokesman added.